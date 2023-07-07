How will controversy surrounding Bill C-18 impact news consumption in Waterloo region?

Residents in Waterloo region are reacting to the controversy surrounding Bill C-18, and its fallout, including news being blocked on some online platforms.

The federal government’s Online News Act, Bill C-18, passed parliament nearly two weeks ago. It forces digital giants like Google and Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to pay media outlets for content that is shared, previewed or otherwise repurposed on their platforms.

Both Meta and Google have announced they will block Canadian news in response to the act, and in some cases it’s already happening.

LOCAL REACTION

A Waterloo resident we spoke to said after moving to Canada in 2022, he’s now consumes news in a different way. He admitted that he subscribes to some news outlets but also reads news while on social media apps.

“[It] shouldn’t be a good source, but yeah social media has become a great source of news,” he said.

He said he doesn’t agree with some platforms blocking Canadian news on their websites.

“Any blockage to any source of information is like moving away from democracy,” he said.

Several residents we spoke said they would notice the difference if they could no longer read news on social media.

“That’s how I get my news. So if I had to search it up, it would be a lot harder,” said one resident.

Another Waterloo resident said he reads the news every morning when he wakes up – often due to alerts from his Google phone. He said if he didn’t have that – it would take more effort.

“When the news shows up less on my feed, I would have to seek it. And that's more of an active role,” he told CTV News. “So I do think it would impact myself and other people in the community who would consume the news – for the worse.”

Some worry people might be less engaged as a result.

“A lot of people are passive in that sense and are just going to maybe not consume as much information,” said a female Waterloo resident.

Others said it won’t impact them as they consume news the old fashioned way.

“I watch it on TV,” one Waterloo resident said.

RETIRED JOURNALIST WEIGHS IN

The federal government has hit back by suspending advertising on some platforms.

Retired journalist Richard Brennan said advertising is everything these days when it comes to media. He said he worries for the industry as it is already struggling.

“I worry when that dries up. I remember a time when all you had to do was unlock the front door to the newspaper and turn on the lights and the money came in,” Brennan said.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Tech expert Ritesh Kotak said a compromise is the best solution. Kotak said while Google is participating in cooperative discussions with the federal government, Facebook is not.

“I think that there’s ways of negotiating, being fair and reasonable, compensating people for the work. And ensuring that individuals in local communities are actually able to get content that is verified an accurate,” Kotak told CTV News.

The government said it spent more than $11 million on ads on Facebook and Instagram last year. Many are hoping the financial hit will encourage Meta to come to the table.