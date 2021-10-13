How will London recover from the pandemic? The city has a plan

The City of London has unveiled a three-year London Community Recovery Framework for economic and social recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being unveiled at the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, it is the result of work by the London Community Recovery Network, which was formed in July 2020 and involved over 30 organizations.

Led by Mayor Ed Holder, the group has identified 70 ideas to deal with the impact of the pandemic on the community and help focus on recovery.

The plan focuses on strengthening the community, building a sustainable city, growing the economy, creating a safe city for women and girls and leading in public service, as well as aligning with anti-racism and anti-oppression goals.

It also outlines how the recovery and renewal will be measured.

A post-pandemic London is envisioned as improving the quality of life for all by investing in people, driving prosperity through sustainable and inclusive economic recovery and fostering community so Londoners can reconnect with other community members.

The plan is being called a first-of-its-kind in Canada, and there are plans to share its ideas with provincial and federal representatives.

Full details are available here.