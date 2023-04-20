How Windsor-Essex is celebrating Earth Day
Earth Day is this weekend and Windsor-Essex is ready for the celebration.
While the actual day is Saturday, the city has a number of events including crafts games and entertainment at Malden Park between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free for the public.
Visitors are asked to be environmentally friendly by doing such things as bringing a reusable drinking water bottle.
Earth Day began 53 years ago in 19070. Windsor has joined-in celebrations with nearly 200 countries since 1989.
Karina Richters, supervisor of environmental sustainability and climate change for the city, says she’s enthusiastic about the weekend event.
"We have a bunch of new booths that haven't been here in the past,” said Richters.
“[There are] so many opportunities to learn, so many new things about how the - about the earth, about the environmental concerns today and how each one of them can actually be a part of the solution for the future."
The Earth Day 2023 event is sponsored by the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority and the City of Windsor.
For more information, visit the EWSA website.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.