How Windsor-Essex is celebrating Earth Day

Earth Day is this weekend and Windsor-Essex is ready for the celebration.

While the actual day is Saturday, the city has a number of events including crafts games and entertainment at Malden Park between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free for the public.

Visitors are asked to be environmentally friendly by doing such things as bringing a reusable drinking water bottle.

Earth Day began 53 years ago in 19070. Windsor has joined-in celebrations with nearly 200 countries since 1989.

Karina Richters, supervisor of environmental sustainability and climate change for the city, says she’s enthusiastic about the weekend event.

"We have a bunch of new booths that haven't been here in the past,” said Richters.

“[There are] so many opportunities to learn, so many new things about how the - about the earth, about the environmental concerns today and how each one of them can actually be a part of the solution for the future."

The Earth Day 2023 event is sponsored by the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority and the City of Windsor.

For more information, visit the EWSA website.