How Winnipeg is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and the City of Winnipeg is offering a number of ways to teach residents about fire safety.

Each year, Fire Prevention Week has a different theme, with this year’s being, ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 9 to 15.

Some of the events taking place this week in Winnipeg include a city-wide fire drill; a school kick-off event at the Elwick Community School, an open house at local Winnipeg fire stations, and booths set up throughout the week at three Canadian Tire locations.

Doug Sinclair, public education coordinator for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said one of the goals of Fire Prevention Week is to get people to plan and know where to go and what to do if there’s a fire.

“We want people to do a fire drill in their own home, in their own residence,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“Schools do it 10 times a year. Kids are great at it, and the teachers are great. They have an accountability system…we want the same things in personal homes or residences or businesses."

Sinclair added there are more resources online for people to learn about escape plans, fire safety, and Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week takes place every year in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.