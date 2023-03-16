How Winnipeggers can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is officially on Friday, and there are several events Friday and Saturday to help Winnipeggers get into the spirit.

Here are some of the events.

On Saturday, the Irish Association of Manitoba is holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday. The parade, which started in 2012, was briefly on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited this year that we’re getting to have the parade back,” said Joanne Small with the Irish Association of Manitoba.

The parade begins at the association’s club at 654 Erin Street and sees members walk to Portage Avenue West to Polo Park, and walking back to the club. At the club, food and drinks will be available and dancing will take place.

People should arrive at the club between 11 and 11:30 a.m. if they want to join the parade.

The club is also having an event on Friday. Tickets are $10 for non-members and free for Irish Association members. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. “We are open to anybody to join into it,” Small said. “It’s not just for someone with Irish roots in Canada; it’s for anyone who wants to be Irish on the day. Everybody wants to be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

For people who want to enjoy Irish dancing on Friday, the McConnell Irish Dancers will host their annual St. Patrick’s Fest at Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults. The event features live music, a silent auction and a raffle, and ends at midnight.

Several local bars and clubs are also hosting events on Friday. Shannon’s Irish Pub will have Irish entertainment all day when it opens at 11:30 a.m. Stone Angel Brewing opens at 2 p.m. with food from Loaf and Honey and Irish entertainment.

The King’s Head will see the Billie Irish Band performing at 8 p.m., while the Dust Rhinos perform at the West End Cultural Centre at 8 p.m.The Fabulous Tarbenders will take the stage at Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club at 9:30 p.m.

