How you can donate to Toy Mountain in Winnipeg

With the holiday season in full swing, Toy Mountain is back to help make a child’s Christmas wish a reality.

Toy Mountain is an initiative that ensures all children have a gift to unwrap by providing parents, who otherwise could not afford gifts, with toys to give to girls and boys based on their ages and interests.

This weekend, the Salvation Army is holding a drive-through event at the Toys “R” Us at 1445 St. Matthews Ave. Those who want to swing by can drive through, drop off a toy and get a free hot chocolate. This drive-through is running on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another drive-through is taking place at the Bell Media Radio station, located at 1445 Pembina Hwy. This event runs on Friday until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations to Toy Mountain can also be made online or by bringing an unwrapped toy to a drop-off location (not a drive-through). A full list of these locations can be found online.

The Salvation Army is also accepting contactless toy drop-offs at the Weetamah Centre, located at 324 Logan Ave. on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lt. Brian Dueck, manager of the Salvation Army, said it’s vital that they got both toy and financial donations.

“What we’re doing throughout our distribution weeks with money that comes in is we’re going out and purchasing more toys for areas we are short on,” he said.

Dueck said they tend to have the most trouble finding gifts for boys and girls in the 10 to 12 age bracket.

He noted this year the overall toy quantity is down, adding they need a big push over the next few weeks to get the quantity they need for the number of kids they serve.