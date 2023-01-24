How you can help celebrate Dancing Gabe's 60th birthday

One of Winnipeg's most iconic sports fans is set to celebrate a milestone birthday with the help of one of the teams he has been cheering on for nearly a decade.

Whether it is the Winnipeg Jets, the Blue Bombers, the Goldeyes, or any other team in the city - Gabriel Langlois, known as 'Dancing Gabe' around town, has been faithfully cheering them on.

With Langlois' 60th birthday right around the corner, the Manitoba Moose are making sure it will be one to remember.

"He's always there cheering on our teams," Raquel Payne, the marketing manager for the Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, told CTV News.

"He's there with us for those special moments, so we're kind of excited to be able to do the same and be there for him in that way."

Payne said Langlois' birthday happens to coincide with the Manitoba Moose game this Sunday, Jan. 29, so the team has decided to throw a party.

"We're really excited and kind of honoured that he is choosing to spend his special milestone birthday with us," she said.

Along with some birthday cake and, of course, the singing of Happy Birthday, fans will be able to sign cards that will be given to Langlois following the game. Payne said the first 3,000 fans at the game will also be given a poster breaking down some of Dancing Gabe's most famous moves and how to do them.

For those who can't make it to the game, the Manitoba Moose are inviting people to send in their birthday wishes by video.

Dancing Gabe turns 60 on Jan. 29th ��



We're collecting messages for our favourite fan! Submit your birthday video ⬇️

"We've got some special birthday messages from a couple people around the city. You know, people who have been with Gabe through many years of dancing, and just some well-known folks who wanted to wish him a happy birthday," Payne said.

"Combined with the fans' messages, I know we'll be inundating him with some love, but it's definitely well deserved."

Payne said Langlois is excited to celebrate at the game with his friends and family. She said he has been cheering on the Moose since the team first came back to Winnipeg.

"Now we get to kind of spend the day cheering him on," she said.

The game gets underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.