How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to Edmonton
As Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
Indigenous Experience at K-Days
Date: July 22-31
Time: Noon to midnight
Unique live performances, educational experiences, and traditional makers every day from noon-midnight at K-Days. Hosted by the Indigenous Edmonton Entertainment Group Association.
Tickets and more information.
KIHEW WACISTON (MacEwan University) Community Gathering Space
Date: July 25 and 26
Time: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Location: 9-115, 11010-104 Avenue, NW
Come down to a community gathering space for healing activities, refreshments, a sharing circle, Elder support, ceremony and conversation. Papal visit activities will be livestreamed.
Storytelling Through Resurgence of Urban Moose Hide Tanning: Moose Honouring Pipe Ceremony & Fleshing the Moose
Date: July 25
Time: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: PÎYÊSÎW W SK HIKAN at Stanley Milner Library
Edmonton Public Library in partnership with local artist Jess Sanderson-Barry will host a safe space to allow Indigenous People who do not have access to land-based learning or transportation to learn different ways of working on hides.
Moose Honouring Pipe Ceremony: 9 a.m.-noon
Fleshing the Moose: 1-8 p.m.
Indigenous Experience at Fort Edmonton Park
Date: July 25-26
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
See what life was like for the First Nations’ and Métis peoples who called the area home a century ago.
Take advantage of free ETS shuttle service to the park. Buses run every 15 minutes, starting at 9:30 a.m., from West Edmonton Mall (temporary bus stop at 90 Avenue and 172 Street EB) and University Transit Centre (Bus Stop #2002/Bay B) until 6 p.m. Shuttle buses will say “Fort Edmonton Park shuttle.”
Free admission tickets.
Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium
Date: July 26
Time: doors open at 7:30 a.m.
Event is for ticket holders only. There is no parking on site, consider using Park & Ride starting at 7 a.m.
Honouring Awâsisak (Children) Pipe Ceremony
Date: July 26
Time: 9 a.m.-noon
Location: PÎYÊSÎW W SK HIKAN at Stanley Milner Library
Edmonton Public Library’s Kêhtêyayah (Elder)-in-Residence, Nohkom Jo-Ann Saddleback will host a pipe ceremony to honour and remember residential school survivors and the children who did not return home.
Tawaw Thursday at World Music Week
Date: July 28
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Heritage Amphitheatre at Hawrelak Park
Celebrate Indigenous culture through music, song, and dance. Performances by Digging Roots, Billie Joe Green, Brandon Baker and Kaely Jade. Hosted by the Canadian Native Friendship Centre.
Tickets and information.