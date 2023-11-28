How you can participate in the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain
The holiday season is in full swing, and Manitobans are hitting the stores in search of the perfect present.
However, not everyone is able to put gifts under the tree this year, which is why Salvation Army is back with Toy Mountain – a CTV-sponsored initiative that ensures every child has something to unwrap this holiday season.
As part of Toy Mountain, Manitobans can donate new and unwrapped toys, teen gifts or cash donations to the 2023 campaign. Gifts can be dropped off at a number of locations including Scotiabank, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Toys ‘R’ Us locations. A full list of drop-off sites can be found online.
Toy donations can also be made on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at CF Polo Park.
This week marks the final week that families can register to receive toys with registration closing on Dec. 1. Registration can be done online.
So far this year, more than 2,650 families have registered, which is up 250 from last year.
