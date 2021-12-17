How you can save lives in Sudbury during the season of giving

As people in Sudbury adjust to new restrictions to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases Canadian Blood Services says the lifeline must continue to support patients in need.

In Sudbury, 1,000 plasma donation appointments need to be filled between now and Jan. 4.

Dawson Beange just made his 44th donation at Canadian Blood Services. This time to honour his friend’s birthday.

"The reason why I am donating today is because a good friend and co-worker of mine, Sam Kavanaugh, turned 40 years old and reached out to her friends to gather up 40 donations, plasma donations. So that is the main reason," said Beange, a plasma donor.

"I would like to say I am a frequent donor but not as frequent as I should be."

Louise Sullivan is a nurse at Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury who sets up donors to give the gift of life. She knows first hand the need after her son was diagnosed with a blood disorder and needed plasma to save his life.

"The need is so great for plasma, it does so many lifesaving things," said Sullivan.

"The donors that come in here are amazing. They give their time and their plasma to help save lives."

Right now Canadian Blood Services is in desperate need of donors and is assuring people strict COVID-19 protocols and protections are in place.

"We ensure that it’s a safe place for donors to come and gather and give life even though we are trying to protect ourselves against COVID-19. ,” said Teri-Mai Armstrong, the business development manager at Canadian Blood Services in Sudbury.

"It’s also a Canadian Blood Services responsibility to have the plasma required for patients in the hospitals during this time."

Beange said it feels good to support patients in need.

"Just to give back. It started back when I was in high school and there was a blood drive and I just started donating and I promote blood donation,” he said.

Previous donors and new ones are being urged to take the time to save lives during the season of giving.