How you can see Buffy Sainte-Marie's digital art exhibit in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will soon have the chance to see a different side of iconic singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie through her digital fine art collection.

Sainte-Marie’s exhibit ‘Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder: a retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art’ features 16 large-scale digital works.

“There’s also going to be some really interesting pieces of her art that you probably didn’t know was there,” said Daina Warren, director of Urban Shaman Gallery, the gallery putting on the show.

“There’s going to be some drawings, some artifacts from her artistic process over the years, and some photographs and stuff from over her lifetime.

Warren noted that Sainte-Marie was one of the first Indigenous artists to work with digital new media art.

Sainte-Marie has been working on the pieces in ‘Pathfinder’ since the start of digital art programming.

“Even though it’s from quite a while ago, when we got them into the gallery, we were all just still ‘oohing’ and ‘aahing’ over them,” Warren said, “They’re gorgeous.”

Warren said her favourite piece in the collection is the self-portrait.

“I think that’s one of the iconic pieces that is in the show,” she said.

The Urban Shaman Centre is an Indigenous art-run centre, located in the Exchange District at 290 McDermot Ave.

“Pathfinder” will be on display from Dec. 17 to March 5. The gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday noon to five.

Warren noted the gallery is following public health restrictions.

“We’re still trying to be really careful, so we’re just requesting people to either email the gallery at info@urbanshaman.org or call the gallery at 204-942-2674 just to make an appointment,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.