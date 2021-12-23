How you can watch CTV News at Six on Christmas Day
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Nafeesa Karim is anchoring a special holiday edition of CTV News at Six on Christmas Day, and you can watch it right here.
The 30-minute newscast will be broadcast live on CTV2 and simultaneously streamed on the CTV News Vancouver website.
Viewers who miss the show will be able to watch the full newscast here shortly after it airs.
From our CTV News family to yours: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
-
These are the top five scams Canadians fell for in 2021Canadians lost more than $100 million due to scams in 2021 and these were the top five tactics that people fell for this year.
-
Drivers lining up before 4 a.m. at COVID-19 testing centre in VancouverBritish Columbia's COVID-19 testing frenzy started early on Thursday, with some test-seekers arriving at a Vancouver collection site before 4 a.m.
-
Rosthern RCMP ask for help finding 48-year-old man missing since OctoberRosthern RCMP are requesting assistance in the search for a 48-year-old man who has been missing since October.
-
Calgary pharmacies see high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, hundreds of appointments canceled amid shortageCalgary pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the high demand for COVID-19 booster shots while some Calgarians say they've had their appointments cancelled.
-
Lake Louise RCMP issue caution about highway travel over holiday weekendAnyone headed west for the holidays is advised to use extreme caution on the roads.
-
ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24The emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.
-
Former LAWC head joins London Police Services BoardThe former head of the London Abused Women's Centre has a new role as a member of the London Police Services Board.
-
B.C. nurses struggling as pandemic continuesWith COVID-19 cases rising across British Columbia and fears the new Omicron variant could overpower the health system, the BC Nurses Union is concerned for its members, who are already overwhelmed from the toll the pandemic has taken on nurses.
-
'They continue to save my life': Canadian Blood Services in need of blood donorsThere is a need for blood, plasma, and stem cell donors this holiday season, according to Canadian Blood Services.