'How you treat your body is really important for your immunity:' Living healthy during winter

January, for everyone everywhere, is overflowing with good intentions.

Living in Alberta can pose a challenge when it comes to physical activity in the winter months due to cold temperatures that border on extreme, but according to nutritionist Cris Robinson, taking care of your body when there are fewer daylight hours is crucial.

“Eating healthy is always important, but in the winter, were not getting as much vitamin D,” explains Robinson.

“Some people don't do well in the winter mentally because of the lack of sun and so we need a little extra support.”

WINTER HACKS

Robinson says there are a number of ways to give yourselves extra support during the demoralizing dark days of winter.

“Even when it’s freezing cold out, getting that bit of sun on your face can help with your mental wellbeing,” said Robinson.

“Obviously exercise is really really good, and eating well. We're in a time where in the winter, we have more viruses and bugs going around, so how you treat your body is really important for your immunity as well."

Studies show that regular exercise can dramatically reduce fatigue and increase your energy levels. Exercise is also a key component to keeping both your mental and physical health in check - so get moving.

“Some of us just need that motivation to move, and moving your body is just going to get you out of your mindset of maybe negativity if that’s where you are, and get you in a positive outlook of things,” said Forever Fitness owner Charlene Poschner.

“Here we do a lot of community-based things, and so as much as it’s moving our body, its being together, and we just find a huge difference in people’s mental state, and happiness.”

That said, there is something to be said for practicing moderation when it comes to physical activity.

It's important not to overdo it.

“Sometimes we think more is better, but really, you don’t want to hurt yourself and be out with an injury,” said Poschner.

“So decide where you are, be okay with where you are, and move from there. Go at your own pace.”

Helen Eakett is a member at Forever Fitness, and says working out really helps her feel better.

“I really think it's (getting fit) mental, physical and your heart too,” said Eakett.

“The social part of it is what’s important, just to realize our bodies after these last two years, especially people that have been sitting at their desks or whatever. To realize your body and to move it is an ideal thing to do, and for some people that haven't been active this last while, it kind of wakes them up to what they could do before.”