Howard Avenue at E.C. Row reopens after crash

Windsor police responded to the crash in Windsor, Ont. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor police have reopened Howard Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway after a crash.

Police responded to the crash around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say all four lanes northbound and southbound of Howard at E.C. Row were shut down, but reopened mid morning.

One person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

