iHeartRadio

Hozier to headline CityFolk this September


Hozier performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CityFolk has announced its headline act for 2023.

Organizers of the annual festival say award-winning Irish musician, singer, and songwriter Hozier will be performing at the festival on Sept. 17.

"We’re very pleased with landing Hozier for the final day of the 2023 festival; a great way to wrap things up," said CityFolk executive director, Mark Monahan in a news release.

Hozier had his international breakthrough after releasing his debut single "Take Me to Church", which was nominated for a song-of-the-year Grammy in 2015 and has been certified multi-platinum in several countries. His music draws primarily from folk, soul, and blues.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, Monahan says.

Tickets for Sept. 17 GA & VIP Zone Day Passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at cf2023.frontgatetickets.com.

CityFolk will take place on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, Sept. 14 to 17.

12