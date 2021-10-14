HPHA expanding COVID-19 assessment centre hours in Stratford

Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is expanding the hours of its assessment centre in Stratford, Ont., according to a release.

Starting Monday, the centre, located at the Stratford Rotary Complex, will operate Monday through Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HPHA says the change is to reflect a higher volume of people seeking tests.

If you are worried you have COVID-19 or have been exposed, you can self-refer for a test and you can also get tested if you are not showing symptoms and:

Your public health unit or the COVID Alert app notifies you that you have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

You live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified by your local public health unit.

You belong to a specific group outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, such as workers or visitors of long-term care homes, farm workers, etc.

HPHA is also reminding people that tests for travel cannot be accommodated at the Assessment Centre. In order to receive a COVID-19 test for outbound international travel and to receive a valid travel certificate, you must pay for a private COVID-19 test.