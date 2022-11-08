HPPH looking for dog who bit person in Listowel

In an effort to ensure the safety of an individual bit by a dog, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is looking for a dog described as a Dalmatian in Listowel.

The dog was involved in a biting incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Listowel near the intersection of Boyne Avenue and Ann Street.

“The dog involved in the biting incident is described as a Dalmatian. At the time, it was being walked on a leash by an older male,” HPPH said in a news release.

HPPH is investigating this incident to verify if the dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination.

If the dog is not found, the person who was bitten may need to complete a series of rabies shots.

HPPH is reminding people to always obtain the contact information of the owners of the animal involved in a biting incident.

Anyone who has any information about this dog should contact Huron Perth Public Health at 1-888-221-2133 ext 3670.