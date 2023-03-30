HPPH searches for dog involved in scratching incident

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is hoping to find a dog they said scratched a child in Mitchell, Ont.

The incident occurred as a dog park on Wellington Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog is described as a purebred Bernese Mountain dog, black, white, and brown in colour, and not yet fully grown.

HPPH said at the time of the incident, the dog was being walked by a female who stated that she was taking care of the dog for a sibling.

HPPH is investigating this incident to verify if the dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccination. Otherwise, the scratch victim may need to complete a series of rabies shots.

If you are the owner, or have any information about this dog, please contact Huron Perth Public Health at 1-888-221-2133 ext 3670.