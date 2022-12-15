HRM’s overnight winter parking ban now in effect until March 31

The Halifax Regional Municipality’s overnight winter parking ban is in effect as of Thursday. It will remain in effect until March 31, 2023.

The annual ban will only be enforced during declared weather events and when snow-clearing operations are underway.

When enforced, residents are not permitted to park their vehicles on the street between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“If a vehicle is left on the street, or is hanging out of a driveway into the sidewalk while the ban is being enforced, it could be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense,” said HRM in a statement.

The city also says any vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations could be towed, even if the parking ban isn’t in place, under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

HRM has established the following two zones for the parking ban:

Zone 1 – Central: Halifax Peninsula and downtown Dartmouth within Highway 111 (the Circumferential Highway) and some surrounding areas.

Zone 2 – Non-Central: A designated area outside of Zone 1 – Central.

If the region designates the zone as ‘Municipal,’ both zones are impacted by the ban.

Residents can determine which zone they’re in by searching their address using an online tool.

To receive updates about the overnight parking ban, residents can sign up for notifications online.