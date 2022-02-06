iHeartRadio

HRP informs public of event involving several vehicles Sunday

image.jpg

Halifax Regional Police is informing the public about an event involving a significant number of vehicles throughout the city on Sunday.

Motorists are asked to be prepared for the situation.

Police say the situation will be monitored closely and officers will be responding accordingly.

Organizers, attendees and members of the public are reminded by police to follow COVID-19 emergency and Motor Vehicle Act requirements.

12