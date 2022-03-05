iHeartRadio

HRP investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police remain on scene Saturday as they investigate a suspicious death that occurred in Dartmouth Friday night.

Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to a report of an injured man at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, police located the man and say he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

