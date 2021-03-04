An issue with the fire sprinkler system at the Health Sciences Centre caused a disruption on Thursday morning at the hospital’s adult emergency department.

According to a Shared Health spokesperson, the department was closed to new patients, with the exception of stroke and trauma patients. Existing patients were brought to other facilities while the situation was being fixed and the department was being cleaned.

The temporary closure and diversion lasted approximately one hour.

HSC’s adult emergency department has now resumed full operations.