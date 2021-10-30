HSN reports active COVID-19 outbreak at Ramsey Lake Health Centre

In a media release issued Saturday afternoon, Health Sciences North (HSN) reported an active COVID-19 outbreak on the fourth floor of Ramsey Lake Health Centre’s North Tower.



The hospital’s Outbreak Management Team is monitoring the outbreak and has implemented safety protocols for all staff.

“HSN’s Occupational Health and Safety Services and Infection Prevention and Control Teams are working closely with Public Health Sudbury and Districts,” read the media release.

“Contact tracing is taking place. Impacted patients have been tested and those who tested positive have been isolated on HSN’s COVID-19 Unit where they are being monitored for symptoms. Visitor restrictions are in place on the affected unit.”



The Ministry of Health defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a public hospital as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases involving patients or staff within a specified area within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.



The hospital remains open with additional safety measures in place they describe as: strict hand washing, heighted infection surveillance, additional use of personal protective equipment, laboratory testing and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.