Hubbards community calls for more safety measures after temporary crosswalk removed

Only remnants of the crosswalk on Highway 3 in Hubbards, N.S., remain after HRM removed it earlier in the week.

Community members believe that the crosswalk should remain to control traffic.

Erin Careless, who lives across the street from where the crosswalk was, said that the cross gave a safer spot for people to cross the road.

“It noticeably slowed people down. The signs and the lights just attracted drivers attention and you can see them slowing down.”

The crosswalk was installed temporarily last month for the 2022 World Sailing Championship.

Thinking it was permanent, people in the community felt their voices were finally being heard.

“I was really excited about it actually. My daughters and I spend a lot of time at the library across the road. My daughter is autistic and has a poor sense of safety so the crosswalk made it much more safe,” said Stephen Sharam, resident of Hubbards.

Since learning that the crosswalk would be removed, community group, Hubbard Streetscape Project dropped over off 40 letters to its MLA, including letters from businesses, the local library, and RCMP.

“It’s a highway coming into the community so you’re going from a 70 zone to 50 and there are loads of vehicles that just don’t slow down,” said Katie Morash, member of Hubbard Streetscape Project.

The community group has been advocating for safer streets for two years now.

Residents have been told that because there are no sidewalks, having a crosswalk is against regulation.

The Hubbards community will be presenting a community plan at the end of the month that addresses safety features for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. The suggestions include multi-use paths, sidewalks, and other methods that can help the community feel safer.