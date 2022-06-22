Hudbay announces completion of mining activities at 777 mine in Flin Flon, Man.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. says mining activities at the company's 777 mine in Flin Flon, Man. have concluded after 18 years of steady production.
The Toronto-based mining company says closure of the mine has begun, and employees and equipment are transitioning to operations in Snow Lake, Man.
The mine commenced production in 2004 and was the flagship mine of Hudbay's Manitoba operations for many years.
The 777 deposit was a large and rich orebody, and Hudbay says after extensive drilling in and around the mine in recent years, no new deposits were identified.
Hudbay says that the hydrometallurgical zinc facility in that location will also be closed after more than 25 years of operations.
The 777 mine and the zinc plant are expected to be decommissioned by September, 2022, the company says.
