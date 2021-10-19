Hudbay mining company to expand operations in Manitoba’s north

A mining company with almost a century of experience in Manitoba plans to expand its operations in the northern part of the province.

Hudbay Mineral Inc.’s New Britannia expansion in Snow Lake, located almost 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, will increase production and benefit both the local and provincial economy, according to Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler.

"Hudbay's expansion of its Snow Lake operations over the next few years is good news for northern communities, the mining industry and the province as a whole," said Eichler in a statement.

There are provincial incentives for the mining companies operating in the province.

Under the Manitoba Mining Tax Act, companies are allowed to deduct processing allowances from profits when taxes are calculated.

For the New Britannia expansion, the province increased those allowances.

"Providing incentives for mining companies to develop operations in the province helps reinforce Manitoba's position as a mining-friendly jurisdiction," said Fielding. "Since the mining sector is a major employer, especially in northern Manitoba communities, and a key driver of the economy, stimulating industry development ultimately benefits the entire province."

As part of the expansion, Hudbay will refurbish the gold plant and add a new copper flotation facility, both of which are meant to increase production.

Richard Trudeau, director of human resources, external and Indigenous affairs for Hudbay, said the expansion continues a long history of mining in the province.

"Hudbay's story began here in Manitoba and after nearly a century, our commitment to Manitoba continues, as today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our company, the Town of Snow Lake, and the province,” said Trudeau.