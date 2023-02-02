Hudson's Bay closing Londonderry Mall store in August

Hudson's Bay has announced it will close its Londonderry Mall location later this year.

A spokesperson for the company says the north Edmonton location will close in August 2023.

"While these decisions are difficult, they are the right ones for our business, reflecting market changes and our vision for the future," Tiffany Bourre wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

"We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process, and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible."

Hudson's Bay also closed its location in Edmonton City Centre Mall in 2020.