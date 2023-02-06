Hudson's Bay to close Banff department store this summer amid 'market changes'
Hudson's Bay is shuttering two department stores in Alberta, saying the decision reflects market changes and the company's vision for the future.
The retailer says its stores in Banff and the northeast Edmonton area of Londonderry will close in August.
The company says it will continue to serve the community at its four other Edmonton locations and through its website.
Hudson’s Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible.
She did not say how many workers could be laid off as a result of the store closures.
Last month, the company announced it was laying off two per cent of its total workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, in corporate roles largely within Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.
