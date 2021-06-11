'Hug blankets' to offer comfort to Muslim community

A London teen who donates “hug blankets” to people requiring comfort— is providing her special kind of support to the Muslim community.

Sixteen-year-old Sydney Vickers, the founder of Hope’s Hugs, provided hand-made blankets to Mayor Ed Holder for the local Muslim community.

Mayor Holder will deliver the blankets to the London Muslim Mosque, “We could all use a hug, and if there’s ever a time we could use one, it’s absolutely now.”

Vickers hopes one of the ‘hug blankets’ will eventually offer comfort to 9-year old Fayez Salman, who is still recovering in hospital.

The donated blankets are green and purple, the same colour as the ribbons being tied outside the London Muslim Mosque.

The 16-year old developed “Hope’s Hugs” several years ago to represent a comforting hug to someone who is in need.

They have been sent across Canada during times of tragedy, including to the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Vickers says she wants Londoners who are grieving to feel the comfort of a hug even if the pandemic requires personal distancing.

“People really need hugs in times of need, especially now.” She says. “With these today, I’ve given over a thousand blankets during the pandemic because there is so much need.”