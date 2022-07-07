Huge donation helps Huntsville Hospital

Long-time friends Linda McBurney and Rosemary Bolitho enjoyed their summers at their Lake of Bays cottage.

Now they've turned the keys over to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in a donation worth $1.66 million.

"Receiving a donation of this magnitude does not happen every day. The generous donation is the largest non-estate gift from a donor in the history of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation," said Katherine Craine, executive director of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. "We are forever grateful and thankful for the leadership and generosity of Linda and Rosemary. Thank you for choosing to allow the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to be a part of your legacy in such a meaningful way."

In May 2021, Linda was receiving weekly chemo treatments, but instead of travelling elsewhere for care, Linda wondered if the local hospital had a cancer clinic.

"I was surprised to learn that Huntsville Hospital offered a satellite chemo clinic," said McBurney.

When it was time to sell the cottage, they wanted to support the community that brought their families and friends together.

"The cottage is located in Lake of Bays, and it is important to us that the funds from the sale of the cottage remain in the community," said Bolitho.

Craine said the hospital has several technology projects it's working on during the next five years.

"The hospital has a number of items that are listed as priority needs every year, and every year our generous donors enable the Foundation to fund capital equipment items such as beds, stretchers, diagnostic imaging items and even education," said Craine.

"Linda and Rosemary's donation will enhance our ability to meet these needs."

McBurney said although their families may live in different cities or countries, the family cottage has always remained the unifying place.

"(It's) a destination that brings family together. I am grateful for the care I received at Huntsville Hospital and happy to support a community that holds so many wonderful memories for us," said McBurney.