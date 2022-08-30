Huge fan turnout for Nickelback video shoot 'awesome,' band says

Fans of Canadian rockers Nickelback came from far and wide Tuesday for a chance to appear in a music video for the band’s upcoming single “San Quentin.”

Hundreds of Nickelback faithful flooded the Simon Fraser University Convocation Mall, with one fan travelling all the way from Edmonton.

“I’ve loved Nickelback for almost 20 years,” said Nicole Zandbergen, who booked off work to fly in for the day. “I’ve travelled the world to see them and this is just another experience, another drop in the bucket for me.”

“Worth the bus from Hope today,” said loyal fan Danielle Grant, who also had memorabilia signed by the band.

The longtime rockers are preparing for a comeback, with the release of their first album since 2017 just months away.

“Just getting back in the swing of things is a bit strange, but it’s awesome,” said guitarist Ryan Nickerson. “It’s awesome that people are excited to come see us.”

“It was nice to have some time off, it really was,” said frontman Chad Kroeger. “But now it’s great that there’s this new excitement. I keep seeing things on the internet like, ‘You know what the world needs? A new Nickelback record.’ I’m like, really?”

“San Quentin” will be released on Sept. 7. The music video is set for release by mid-September.