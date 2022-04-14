Huge gold mining milestone for Detour Lake Mine

Canada's second-largest gold mining company, Agnico Eagle Mines, is celebrating a huge production milestone at its site in northern Ontario.

On Wednesday, the crew at Detour Lake Mine celebrated the pouring of its five-millionth ounce of gold since commercial production began in 2013, the company said in a social media post.

The mine site is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Timmins.

Gold was first discovered at the mine in 1974 and the first owner produced 1.8 million ounces of gold between 1983 to 1999, Agnico Eagle said.

In September 2021 an increase of 10.1 million ounces in open-pit Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources was announced.

The mine has an expected life of around 22 years.

This news comes as Island Gold Mine breaks ground on its third shaft expansion, IAMGOLD's Côté Gold Project gets ready to open next year and two Far North First Nations get set to begin an environmental assessment for critical infrastructure needed for the Ring of Fire development.