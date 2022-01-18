Huge lineups for free rapid COVID-19 kits in North Bay

North Bay residents are braving the cold to get their free COVID-19 rapid test kits from the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Quite the line up on campus at @NipissingU as people wait to receive their covid-19 rapid test kits. @CTVNewsNorthern pic.twitter.com/dMptNKSxKA

A test distribution pop-up at Nipissing University's athletics centre is being held over the next two days.

Pre-registration was required and spots were filled fast. The ministry is no longer taking registrations for this event.

Each person that registered will be given one free test kit.

The Ontario government began handing out free tests as part of a "holiday testing blitz," with the Greater Toronto Area being prioritized.

Many critics expressed concern over the plan's rollout and lack of kits available in the north.

"Ontario currently has a limited supply of rapid antigen tests that are being prioritized for health care and highest-risk settings. This includes rapid antigen test use for 'test-to-work' in which asymptomatic staff in these sectors can return to work when they would otherwise be on isolation at home," Bill Campbell, a spokesperson for the ministry, told CTV News.

"Focusing the use of rapid antigen tests for these sectors will help keep hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and congregate settings operating as safely as possible."

Hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and congregate living settings are being prioritized when it comes to test availability.