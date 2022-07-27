Hughes looking forward to matchup against B.C. Lions after disallowed touchdown

Charleston Hughes’ touchdown was disallowed in week 7’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders defensive end explained that he could not have used his foot to kick the ball forward as per league rules.

“If I would’ve kicked it, I would’ve kicked him in the face, if you want me to be really honest,” Hughes said. “So it’s one of those things where I really saved him and saved myself because I didn’t want to get rode up my ankle.”

With just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, Argos’ quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson fumbled the ball and Hughes recovered it, by swatting at it with his hand then picking it up to take it to the end zone.

Even though the play was called back, it helped the veteran earn a nod from his head coach on his first start of the season.

“He’s a team guy and he loves football. He loves being out here playing,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson.

“He’s got energy, he’s got skills as you saw last week and we expect him to have a good game this week as well.”

Hughes is a veteran in the league having played since 2008 and is the oldest member of the Riders at 38.

“The minute I said I was going to be done at this game is the minute I start looking bad on film so you tell me,” Hughes chuckled when asked about his older age among his teammates.

“Being around you know what we call ‘the young guys’, we keeping him young and keeping him moving. Showing him a few things that are new (in the league) and him showing us a few things that are older really help,” said defensive tackle Anthony Lanier, on how members of the defence help each other out.

“To have that type of legacy to play this game this long at a competitive level and you know play meaningful minutes and he’s done (all) that,” said linebacker, Larry Dean.

Hughes played for the Riders for the 2018 and 2019 seasons before signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021. But made his return to Ridernation for the 2022 season.

“This is the place where I’ve felt like I’ve had the most success. The place where I feel like they utilize me the best so that’s why I chose Saskatchewan,” Hughes said.

Hughes will look to be utilized again this week against the B.C. Lions with players like A.C Leonard and Pete Robertson still out on defence due to injury.

“We have to do a good job and stop the run (against B.C.), because they will run the ball on you,” Dickenson explained.

“But we feel like we’re getting pieces back and that’s been encouraging this week.”

The Riders are set to take on the B.C. Lions at home on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.