Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over Oilers
Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
Hughes finished with two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, rookie Dawson Mercer and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils, who earned their second straight win after dropping six in a row.
New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharanovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.
Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight. Devin Shore also scored.
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith overcame a shaky start to finish with 35 saves. He probably would have liked the game-winner back because Hughes' shot from the top of the left circle seemed to squeeze through his pads.
Smith had stopped Hughes on a breakaway early in the overtime.
-
Controlling the pandemic in 2022: Experts talk vaccinations and the myth of 'zero COVID'As Canada moves into a new year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron could add a new wrinkle in the country's move to a post-pandemic time. CTVNews spoke to a number of experts, who have weighed in on how Canada could move past COVID-19 in 2022.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation warns of COVID-19 'nightmare' when classes resumeThe Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation wants a delayed start to the school year due to the growing concern of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
Celebrity tributes pour in for Betty WhiteTributes and condolences from different generations of celebrities are pouring in on social media following the news of Betty White’s death.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with Red Deer homicideA 27-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 66-year-old man.
-
4 Edmonton Oilers games postponed by NHLThe league cited “current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities” for the postponements.
-
NHL postpones another Winnipeg Jets gameThe Winnipeg Jets have had another game postponed in January according to the NHL.
-
Vehicle seized by police after hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in VictoriaVictoria police say a vehicle that resembles a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital has been seized.
-
2 more Calgary Flames games postponed by NHLThe National Hockey League has postponed two more Calgary Flames games.
-
N.L. biologist says avian flu in St. John's 'very concerning' for birds, not humansA biologist in Newfoundland and Labrador says the discovery of the highly pathogenic avian flu in St. John's birds is "very concerning" for bird populations, but likely not for humans.