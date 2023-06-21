HUGOISFINE: City of Richmond says allegations of animal abuse that went viral are false

The dog at the center of a viral campaign alleging abuse is actually happy and healthy, the City of Richmond says.

#HUGOISFINE, it proclaimed on Twitter after the BC SPCA investigated the home of the dog—named Hugo—bringing an end to a saga that escalated so rapidly police had to get involved.

It all started when posters started popping up around Richmond, alleging to the public that Hugo, a Labrador, was being kept in a cage outside and slept in a small box “even in the winter.”

The posters, put up by “citizens who care about animals,” claimed Hugo was often left outside without food or water, and that his enclosure was "scattered with poop."

The notices gave the address where Hugo’s owner lived, and also urged the public to call the mayor’s office about the situation.

The call-to-action made its way to social media, where it went viral Tuesday.

That resulted in the mayor’s office receiving emails, voicemails and 50 phone calls overnight, some of them “angry, emotional and abusive,” Clay Adams, spokesperson for the City of Richmond told CTV News.

The BC SPCA and city bylaw officers visited the address, and concluded that no abuse was taking place, Adams said. “Hugo is essentially an outdoor dog,” Adams explained, and said the owner told the SPCA Hugo sleeps inside most nights.

Hugo has the run of the yard, there was food and water present, and he was deemed to be overweight, not starving, Adams continued.

According to the city, Hugo’s owner was cooperative and supplied veterinary records that showed a clean bill of health.

“Hugo is definitely fine,” Adams said. “Somebody somewhere was creating a whole bunch of hysteria with totally false allegations.”

The property has had a history of complaints, he said, but every investigation has deemed them to be unfounded.

In a statement, the BC SPCA said it is aware of the situation and that “to date no distress has been found.”

Hugo’s owner, however, is “quite distressed” about the situation, Adams said, because throughout Tuesday night, people were showing up to their house to make themselves known.

He said the RCMP has been informed about this. In an email to CTV News, Richmond RCMP did not say whether they were investigating.

“Richmond RCMP wants to remind the public that not everything posted, whether to social media or on a billboard, accurately reflects a situation. Richmond RCMP urge the public to report any concerns to the appropriate authorities so that it can be properly investigated,” police wrote.

Richmond city staff are now removing the posters about Hugo. Adams said that while there are some suspicions about who is responsible, the person who created them is currently unknown.

The City of Richmond urges residents to call the BC SPCA at 604-709-4668 to report instances of animals in distress, but the mayor’s office “(doesn’t) need more calls on this one,” Adams said.