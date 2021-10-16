Hully Gully's Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children's Hospital
Hully Gully held its annual Fall Colour Ride Saturday, raising thousands of dollars for Children's Hospital.
Riders took off on a three-hour return leisurely ride from Hully Gully to the Varna Community Center, making a stop at the original Hully Gully location.
“We’ve been doing this ride for a very long time now, so in terms of helping communities, and families in the communities, the ride provides a lot of founding towards that effort,” said Paul Goldsmith, a salesperson with Hully Gully.
The president and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, Scott Fortnum says they’ve been partnering up with Hully Gully for 25 years, holding this event annually and raising money for equipment, programs and research at the Children’s Hospital.
“This event is so important, it’s been going on for so many years -- $265,000 raised, those dollars make a difference for the kids, they make a difference for the kids' families, and I am thrilled to be apart of it,” said Fortnum.
Several families who have spent time at the hospital were also on hand for Saturday's event.
- With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale
