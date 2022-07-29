Human case of West Nile virus identified in Manitoba

A human case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been identified in Manitoba, according to Manitoba Health.

In a news release Friday, the government said the case, the first in 2022, is a woman in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

The province has also collected a pool of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes carrying West Nile in Brandon. This is the second West Nile pool collected in Manitoba.

“The risk of exposure to WNV is currently low, but likely to increase in the coming weeks, as the highest-risk period is historically in late July and early August. Manitobans are reminded that it takes a single bite from an infected mosquito to contract WNV,” the province said.

If people do contract the virus, the province said most will develop mild or no symptoms, but some cases can result in going to the hospital and death.

“Recovery from WNV infection, particularly severe symptoms, can take months or years.”

While enjoying the outdoors, Manitobans are told to reduce their risk of being bitten by a mosquito. They can reduce their time outdoors between the hours of dusk and dawn as mosquitoes are most active then, use bug spray, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pant legs, keep door and window screens in place, and clean and empty yards items that collect water.

The province said there have been 45 cases of West Nile virus in Manitoba between 2017 and 2021. Nine of those cases were hospitalized and four required intensive care.