Human remains discovered along banks of Thames River: OPP
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered along the banks of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames Monday night, according to OPP.
According to a release, at 6:18 p.m. on Monday, Middlesex County OPP and members of the Oneida Nation Police Service were dispatched to River Road in Oneida Nation of the Thames due to the discovery of human remains.
Police said a member of the public observed the remains along the bank of the Thames River while fishing.
The scene has been secured by both police services, and police are working alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
A post-mortem exam will take place in order to identify the deceased and to determine a cause of death.
Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
