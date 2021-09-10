Ottawa police identify man whose remains were found at recycling plant

Ottawa police have identified a man whose remains were discovered at a recycling plant in the city's southeast end. His death is considered suspicious.

“The police investigation is in the early stages, but we can confirm the discovery of human remains,” a spokesperson said Friday afternoon.

Police said the investigation was happening at a business in the 2800 block of Sheffield Road.

A police presence could be seen at Cascades Recovery recycling plant on Sheffield Road, near Walkley Road and Highway 417.

In a release on Saturday, police said the homicide unit was leading the investigation.

"The death is considered suspicious and investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the circumstances that led to their discovery," the release said.

The deceased individual has been identified as James Macauley-Teasdale, 58, of Ottawa.

Homicide investigators are asking for anyone with information about Macauley-Teasdale, or his whereabouts leading up to Friday, to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.