Human remains discovered at waste disposal site in Brockville, Ont.

Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating the discovery of the body of a woman at a waste disposal site.

Brockville police tell CTV News Ottawa the human remains were found at the Waste Management facility on California Avenue Friday morning.

"The deceased has not yet been identified and the investigation is in very early stages," Staff-Sgt. Darryl Boyd said.

Brockville police and Ontario Provincial Police vehicles were spotted at the facility on Friday evening.