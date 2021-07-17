Human remains discovered east of Mattawa Saturday

OPP have confirmed that human remains were discovered Saturday afternoon in Papineau-Camera Township, east of Mattawa.

Officers responded to a call around 12:40 p.m. where they discovered a deceased person in a wooded area according to a media release.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet.

The investigation is on going, but officials say there is no concern for public safety.

This is a developing story, check back often for updates.