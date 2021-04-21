Human remains discovered in wooded area in Muskoka

Provincial police say an individual reported finding human remains in the woods near Millar Hill Road in Lake of Bays.

Police have the area blocked off as officers with the Muskoka Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit investigate.

It's unknown how long the remains have been there or who they belong to, but police have been at the scene collecting evidence since the call came in about the discovery Monday morning.

The remains were found in a remote area that police say attracts hikers and snowmobilers.

As speculation begins to mount, police say it's too early in the investigation to link the remains to any of the several missing persons cases in Muskoka.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

This is a developing story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.