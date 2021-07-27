Human remains discovered in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of Clifford Joseph, who has been missing since June 7.

RCMP said on July 18, human remains were found in Stead, Man. and investigators confirmed Tuesday that it is Joseph.

Joseph went missing from his home in the R.M. of St. Clements.

His disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and RCMP said 34-year-old Eric Wildman is a suspect in Joseph's death.

Wildman was charged with firearm offences after a shootout with police in Ontario but RCMP said no arrests or charges have been laid in connection with Joseph's disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing.