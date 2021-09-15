Human remains discovered northwest of Edmonton, RCMP seeking witnesses

Mayerthorpe RCMP are looking for witnesses following the discovery of human remains on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., police responded to the discovery of human remains near Range Road 43, north of Township Road 560.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area in the last eight to 10 weeks, roughly mid-July, and may have noticed suspicious activity or vehicles.

Mayerthorpe RCMP, with the help of the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating the remains.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291.