Human remains found after suspicious fire in Sturgeon County: RCMP
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
Human remains were found in the aftermath of a fire in Sturgeon County that RCMP believe to be suspicious.
Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Morinville RCMP responded to reports of a fire at an oil lease site on Township Road 580 between Range Roads 243 and 244.
The remains were found after the fire was extinguished and are being taken to the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner, who will work with RCMP to determine identity and cause of death.
RCMP are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage from anyone who was in the area between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police, Crimestoppers, or submit an anonymous tip online.
