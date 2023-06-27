iHeartRadio

Human remains found after vehicle fire northeast of Edmonton


Human remains were found in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Human remains were found on Tuesday after a vehicle fire northeast of Edmonton Monday night.

Firefighters and Mounties responded to a vehicle fire at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554 around 11:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames," RCMP wrote in a release. "Once extinguished, officers located what was believed to be human remains."

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

12