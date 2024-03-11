Human remains found at Fredericton landfill

The Fredericton Police Force is investigating a report of human remains found at a landfill on Monday.

According to a police news release, officers responded to the report of human remains from the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission around 10:48 a.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 506-469-2300, email jordan.milbury@fredericton.ca, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

