Human remains found at Fredericton landfill
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating a report of human remains found at a landfill on Monday.
According to a police news release, officers responded to the report of human remains from the Fredericton Region Solid Waste Commission around 10:48 a.m.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 506-469-2300, email jordan.milbury@fredericton.ca, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
