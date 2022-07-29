Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident

Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.

In December of 2021, RCMP received a report of human remains at an Oakville home. Officers went to the scene and confirmed the remains were not historic in nature.

The major crime services investigated the incident and on July 29, announced that the remains were those of a previous female resident of the home.

Police note her death was not reported to authorities, and there’s no evidence to suggest criminality was involved in her death.

The RCMP’s investigation is now complete.