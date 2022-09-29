Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
Workers at the three-storey building at 147 Deschamps Ave. made the discovery on Wednesday.
Ottawa police confirmed they were called to the site just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"Digging at the location uncovered what are believed to be human remains," police said in a statement.
They said the investigation is ongoing, but declined to give further details.
The apartment building is vacant due to the construction. Several neighbours told CTV News that the building is undergoing renovation work. Prior to the construction, the building was a rooming house that became known for illegal activity, they said.
In a statement to CTV News on behalf of the owners, property management AS Management Inc. confirmed that construction workers uncovered what are believed to be human remains, but did not provide any further information.
Police at the scene appeared to be focusing on an area at the back of the building.
More to come...
- with files from Jeremie Charron, CTV News Ottawa
